Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 325.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 271.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 13,620 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 373,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,953,000 after acquiring an additional 40,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.49% of the company’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares stock opened at $22.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $151.46 million, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.99. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $26.06.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.83 million during the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 24.04%.

In other Hawthorn Bancshares news, Director Jonathan Holtaway bought 5,645 shares of Hawthorn Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.28 per share, for a total transaction of $131,415.60. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,153 shares of company stock valued at $165,907. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. It offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; debit and credit cards; and commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans.

