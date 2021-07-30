Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Holdings in China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 507,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in China Pharma were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of China Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 2.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CPHI opened at $0.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.41 million, a P/E ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 0.15. China Pharma Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.44.

China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter. China Pharma had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 37.84%.

China Pharma Company Profile

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

