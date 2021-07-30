Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $390,000 in Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 43,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Coda Octopus Group by 106,000.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Coda Octopus Group news, insider Blair Graeme Cunningham sold 7,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $71,099.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,298 shares in the company, valued at $259,058.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Niels Sondergaard sold 54,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $492,157.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,263,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,481,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,981 shares of company stock valued at $716,273 over the last 90 days. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coda Octopus Group stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.89. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $10.17.

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.37 million during the quarter. Coda Octopus Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 27.32%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CODA shares. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Coda Octopus Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded Coda Octopus Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

