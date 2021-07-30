Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $435,000 Position in Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) by 40.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 221,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,810 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Hoth Therapeutics were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hoth Therapeutics by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 5,427 shares in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOTH opened at $1.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.06. Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $3.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.50.

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for dermatological disorders. The company focuses on therapies for patients suffering from indications, including eczema, chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma, and acne. Its pipeline portfolio includes HT-001, a topical formulation for the treatment of mild to moderate rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase inhibitor/epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor therapy; HT-002 to treat illness associated with SARS-CoV-2 infection; HT-003D for the topical treatment in acne and psoriasis applications; HT-003IB to treat inflammatory bowel diseases; HT-004 for the treatment of asthma, atopic dermatitis, and other allergic diseases; HT-005 Z-PODS to treat cutaneous lupus erythematosus; HT-006 for treatment of multiple bacterial pathogens.

