Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases 679 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 94.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,396 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Illumina were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 165.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illumina stock opened at $491.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.78 billion, a PE ratio of 114.87 and a beta of 0.95. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.42 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $454.93.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.23, for a total value of $151,420.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total transaction of $114,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,742,764.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,567 shares of company stock worth $4,660,080. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ILMN shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $382.89.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

