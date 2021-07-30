Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Invests $575,000 in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AI. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AI opened at $51.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.27. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -57.41. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.22 and a 52 week high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.60 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AI. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of C3.ai from $98.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of C3.ai from $175.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of C3.ai from $141.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.22.

In related news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $156,675,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $30,125,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,756,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,822,497.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,280,186 shares of company stock valued at $323,200,797 in the last quarter.

C3.ai Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

