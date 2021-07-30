Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Invests $444,000 in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $6,472,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.56, for a total transaction of $228,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,272,222 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,173,954 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on DoorDash from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DoorDash from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.33.

NYSE DASH opened at $178.06 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.13 and a 52-week high of $256.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $165.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.62 million. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 197.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

