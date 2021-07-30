Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Grows Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 19,863 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at $2,334,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at $944,000. Institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $38.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.56 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.28. The company has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.59, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.12.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. As a group, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $858,629.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,562.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $8,857,152.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

