Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires 61 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,896 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in FedEx were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 329.0% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock opened at $281.92 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $167.99 and a one year high of $319.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.24.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total value of $1,485,059.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,943,666.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total value of $3,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,013 shares of company stock worth $30,668,425. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FDX. Wolfe Research raised FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $372.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Argus upped their price target on FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.04.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

