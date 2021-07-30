Regions Financial Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Regions Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.49. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.29 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.04.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $19.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial has a 1-year low of $10.45 and a 1-year high of $23.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 1,320.7% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 314,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after acquiring an additional 292,763 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,361,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,122,000 after acquiring an additional 70,905 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 338.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 510,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,546,000 after acquiring an additional 393,944 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 234,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 58,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 129,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 16,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.62%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

