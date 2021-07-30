REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Stake Raised by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,711 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $10,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brandywine Managers LLC raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 4.5% during the first quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 1.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 4.0% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in REGENXBIO by 23.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGENXBIO stock opened at $32.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.79. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $50.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.18.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.07). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 77.89% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. The company had revenue of $18.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.97 million. As a group, research analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $180,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,425,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. REGENXBIO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

