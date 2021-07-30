Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) Posts Earnings Results

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 10.53%.

Shares of RBC stock traded up $10.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $146.58. 554,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,401. Regal Beloit has a 12-month low of $89.76 and a 12-month high of $159.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.73. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.88%.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Regal Beloit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.43.

In other Regal Beloit news, insider John C. Kunze sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $439,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,858.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 5,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $709,268.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,193.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

