Reckitt Benckiser Group’s (RBGLY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

RBGLY has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4,009.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RBGLY traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $15.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,230,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,875. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.11. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of $15.45 and a 1 year high of $20.87. The stock has a market cap of $55.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.186 per share. This is a positive change from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.90%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

