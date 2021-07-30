Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Price Target Cut to GBX 6,000 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,500 ($111.05) to GBX 7,870 ($102.82) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,000 ($104.52) to GBX 7,200 ($94.07) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 9,000 ($117.59) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Agricole decreased their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,800 ($101.91) to GBX 7,100 ($92.76) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 7,424.29 ($97.00).

Shares of RKT stock traded up GBX 34 ($0.44) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 5,553 ($72.55). 1,908,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028,339. The stock has a market capitalization of £39.65 billion and a PE ratio of 33.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6,428.30. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of GBX 5,050 ($65.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,816 ($89.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.77.

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Elane Stock purchased 241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 5,706 ($74.55) per share, for a total transaction of £13,751.46 ($17,966.37).

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

