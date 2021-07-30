Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 7,200 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($94.07) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,870 ($102.82) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 7,501.67 ($98.01).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6,356.14. The company has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

