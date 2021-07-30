Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Biogen (BIIB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) recently:

7/27/2021 – Biogen had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $327.51 price target on the stock, down previously from $435.00.

7/27/2021 – Biogen had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $359.00 to $423.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $361.00 to $341.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Biogen had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $453.00 to $455.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $443.00 to $430.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Biogen was given a new $324.62 price target on by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $455.00 to $453.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/11/2021 – Biogen was given a new $358.16 price target on by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/28/2021 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $400.00 to $354.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

6/18/2021 – Biogen was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $450.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $384.00.

6/15/2021 – Biogen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $415.00 price target on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Biogen had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $246.00 to $436.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/11/2021 – Biogen was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $500.00 price target on the stock.

6/10/2021 – Biogen had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $380.00 to $475.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/10/2021 – Biogen was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $463.00 price target on the stock.

6/8/2021 – Biogen had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $259.00 to $400.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

6/8/2021 – Biogen had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $343.00 to $455.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/8/2021 – Biogen was upgraded by analysts at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

6/8/2021 – Biogen was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

6/8/2021 – Biogen was upgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $415.00 price target on the stock.

6/8/2021 – Biogen had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $265.00 to $395.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/8/2021 – Biogen had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $450.00 to $500.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/8/2021 – Biogen had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $305.00 to $452.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/8/2021 – Biogen was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

6/7/2021 – Biogen was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $450.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $225.00.

6/7/2021 – Biogen was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $382.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $216.00.

6/7/2021 – Biogen was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $400.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $235.00.

6/7/2021 – Biogen was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $329.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $339.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $468.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

