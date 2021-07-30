Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Shares Down 11.5%

Shares of Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) were down 11.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$11.44 and last traded at C$13.68. Approximately 169,728 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 499,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.45.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on REAL shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Real Matters in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Cormark set a C$15.40 target price on shares of Real Matters in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$30.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.24.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 24.86.

In other news, Director Loren Cooke sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.21, for a total value of C$240,959.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,962.10. Also, Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.65, for a total transaction of C$49,940.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,614,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$43,521,127.57. In the last three months, insiders have sold 127,211 shares of company stock worth $2,168,210.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

