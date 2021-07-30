Real Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLBD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Real Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLBD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decrease of 69.8% from the June 30th total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,764,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS RLBD remained flat at $$0.07 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 456,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,200. Real Brands has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10.
Real Brands Company Profile
See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for Real Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.