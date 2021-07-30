Real Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLBD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Real Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLBD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decrease of 69.8% from the June 30th total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,764,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RLBD remained flat at $$0.07 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 456,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,200. Real Brands has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10.

Canadian American Standard Hemp, Inc develops proprietary materials processing technology that processes hemp biomass into isolate. The company produces tinctures, capsules, topical products, vape cartridges, and oral sprays that contain cannabidiol isolate. Its brands include American Standard Hemp, WA Lingual Melts, Honest Hemp Company, IFUSE Drinks, and CBD THERA.

