Raze Network (RAZE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.55 Million

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. In the last seven days, Raze Network has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Raze Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0950 or 0.00000236 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Raze Network has a market cap of $3.28 million and $2.55 million worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Raze Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00038080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00103060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00123036 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,900.07 or 0.99267382 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002567 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $318.25 or 0.00791768 BTC.

Raze Network Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,535,365 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Buying and Selling Raze Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raze Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raze Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raze Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raze Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.