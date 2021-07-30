Raymond James Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF)

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) – Analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Western Forest Products in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Western Forest Products’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$322.50 million for the quarter.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$2.90 to C$2.60 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.25 price objective on shares of Western Forest Products in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.72.

Shares of WEF opened at C$1.96 on Wednesday. Western Forest Products has a 1 year low of C$0.84 and a 1 year high of C$2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$707.73 million and a P/E ratio of 6.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Western Forest Products’s payout ratio is currently 3.48%.

Western Forest Products Company Profile

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

