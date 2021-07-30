Raymond James Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN)

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Element Fleet Management in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.89 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.90. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Element Fleet Management’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$248.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$242.00 million.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. CSFB set a C$19.00 price objective on Element Fleet Management and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$16.00 target price on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.44.

Shares of Element Fleet Management stock opened at C$14.20 on Thursday. Element Fleet Management has a 1 year low of C$10.35 and a 1 year high of C$15.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.49, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a current ratio of 9.83. The stock has a market cap of C$5.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.71.

In other news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 39,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.70, for a total transaction of C$546,136.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,001 shares in the company, valued at C$1,164,513.70. Also, Senior Officer Christopher Michael Wyndham Gittens sold 31,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.35, for a total transaction of C$454,407.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$96,489.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.73%.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

