Raymond James Reiterates Outperform Rating for Republic Services (NYSE:RSG)

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $116.14 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $117.00.

RSG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Republic Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a buy rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $109.74.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $115.48 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.70. Republic Services has a 1-year low of $85.63 and a 1-year high of $117.33.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.16. Republic Services had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 14.17%. On average, analysts expect that Republic Services will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 47.75%.

In related news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $135,460.08. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total value of $1,436,220.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,856 shares of company stock valued at $2,562,565 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services during the first quarter valued at $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 61.4% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Republic Services during the first quarter valued at $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 37.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

