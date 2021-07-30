Raymond James Reiterates C$40.00 Price Target for Suncor Energy (TSE:SU)

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) has been assigned a C$40.00 target price by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 64.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SU. Citigroup raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Suncor Energy to C$41.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Suncor Energy from C$41.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Suncor Energy to C$32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.85.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

TSE:SU traded down C$0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$24.31. 4,968,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,153,335. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,351.11. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of C$14.28 and a 1-year high of C$31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$28.72.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 2.7300002 EPS for the current year.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little acquired 17,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$28.98 per share, with a total value of C$499,922.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,217,191.41.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.