Raymond James Reiterates C$40.00 Price Target for Suncor Energy (TSE:SU)

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) has been assigned a C$40.00 target price by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 64.54% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SU. Citigroup raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Suncor Energy to C$41.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Suncor Energy from C$41.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Suncor Energy to C$32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.85.
TSE:SU traded down C$0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$24.31. 4,968,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,153,335. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,351.11. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of C$14.28 and a 1-year high of C$31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$28.72.
In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little acquired 17,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$28.98 per share, with a total value of C$499,922.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,217,191.41.
About Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
