Raymond James Initiates Coverage on LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ)

Raymond James began coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays started coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LZ opened at $36.41 on Monday. LegalZoom.com has a 1-year low of $34.51 and a 1-year high of $40.94.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

