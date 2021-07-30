Raymond James Boosts Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target to $73.00

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 12.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $64.92 on Friday. Merit Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $39.44 and a twelve month high of $66.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 927.56, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.18. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 10.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Ronald Frost sold 11,887 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $734,854.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph Wright sold 5,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $321,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,287.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,666 shares of company stock valued at $3,717,133 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,822,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $468,389,000 after purchasing an additional 212,022 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 2.6% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,476,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $208,199,000 after purchasing an additional 89,564 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 12.9% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,331,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $139,606,000 after purchasing an additional 266,619 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 29.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 999,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,836,000 after purchasing an additional 228,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 7.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 863,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,709,000 after purchasing an additional 61,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.