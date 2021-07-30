Raymond James Boosts Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target to C$3.50

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its target price upped by analysts at Raymond James from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 66.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BTE. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. ATB Capital upgraded shares of Baytex Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$3.00 price target on shares of Baytex Energy in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.80 to C$2.20 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Baytex Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.26.

Shares of Baytex Energy stock traded down C$0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching C$2.10. 937,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,477,336. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 322.39. Baytex Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.39 and a 1-year high of C$2.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.16. The company has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.60.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$384.70 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Baytex Energy will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

