Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Rapid7’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.04. Rapid7 posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The firm had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Rapid7’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on RPD. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.09.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $39,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,591.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 5,625 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $468,281.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,566 shares in the company, valued at $8,538,619.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,256 shares of company stock valued at $6,968,691. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Rapid7 by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Rapid7 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Rapid7 by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Rapid7 by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RPD opened at $116.41 on Tuesday. Rapid7 has a one year low of $56.02 and a one year high of $117.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.06 and a beta of 1.30.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

