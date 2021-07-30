QV Equities Limited Declares Final Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:QVE)

QV Equities Limited (ASX:QVE) announced a final dividend on Friday, July 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.011 per share on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 15th.

In related news, insider Anton Tagliaferro acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.99 ($0.71) per share, with a total value of A$49,450.00 ($35,321.43).

QV Equities Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Investors Mutual Limited. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It invests primarily in entities outside of the S&P/ASX 20 Index. The firm invests in the value stocks. It employs a bottom up research to create its portfolio.

