Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Short Interest Up 114.3% in July

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,900 shares, a growth of 114.3% from the June 30th total of 73,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 32,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $143,978.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Resource in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Resource in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Resource in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 85,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 412,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 38,059 shares during the last quarter. 35.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRHC opened at $6.40 on Friday. Quest Resource has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $7.72. The stock has a market cap of $119.81 million, a PE ratio of 49.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Quest Resource had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.07 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quest Resource will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QRHC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quest Resource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Quest Resource from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Quest Resource Company Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corporation provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

