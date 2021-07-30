Quaterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Quaterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRRF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 132.4% from the June 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:QTRRF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.12. 319,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,196. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.20. Quaterra Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.25.

Quaterra Resources Company Profile

Quaterra Resources Inc operates as a copper exploration and development company primarily in the United States. It holds 100% interests in the MacArthur and Yerington properties; and holds an option to earn a 100% interest in the Bear, Wassuk, and Butte Valley properties located in Nevada, as well as holds an option to acquire a 90% interest in the Groundhog copper prospect located to the southwest of Anchorage, Alaska.

