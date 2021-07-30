Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by William Blair in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on XM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Qualtrics International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Qualtrics International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

Qualtrics International stock opened at $39.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion and a PE ratio of -61.75. Qualtrics International has a twelve month low of $29.36 and a twelve month high of $57.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.05.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $249.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.66 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qualtrics International will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO John Thimsen sold 5,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $228,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,176,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,077,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Chris Beckstead sold 17,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $611,426.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 230,214 shares of company stock valued at $8,193,838. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth about $1,909,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth about $60,102,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth about $1,197,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth about $668,000. 13.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

