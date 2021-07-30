QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.150-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.40 billion-$9.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.48 billion.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $8.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $150.99. 19,387,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,401,801. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $100.70 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $170.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated an in-line rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a hold rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $166.89.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.