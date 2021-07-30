QCR Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.59 Per Share (NASDAQ:QCRH)

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for QCR in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.59 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.37. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for QCR’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.98 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on QCRH. Raymond James increased their price target on QCR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ QCRH opened at $49.70 on Thursday. QCR has a 1-year low of $25.54 and a 1-year high of $50.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.60 million, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.17.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. QCR had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 21.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QCR by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,274,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,198,000 after acquiring an additional 101,113 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of QCR by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 703,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in QCR by 8.7% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 349,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,523,000 after buying an additional 27,964 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of QCR by 7.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in QCR by 0.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 155,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,322,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.06%.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

