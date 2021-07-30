Qbao (QBT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $46,246.00

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 30th. One Qbao coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Qbao has a market capitalization of $441,706.57 and approximately $46,246.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Qbao has traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Qbao alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000179 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000027 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Qbao

Qbao (QBT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cubits is a PoW/Hi-PoS cryptocurrency with a APY of 300% in staking rewards. The PoW stage is over. “

Qbao Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qbao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qbao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.