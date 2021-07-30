Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Reduced by Analyst

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HomeStreet in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.89. Wedbush also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

HMST stock opened at $37.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. HomeStreet has a one year low of $24.20 and a one year high of $52.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.18.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.21. HomeStreet had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 15.71%.

In related news, CFO John Michel purchased 8,400 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.60 per share, with a total value of $357,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMST. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 86.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 691,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,459,000 after buying an additional 320,082 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 186.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 376,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,697,000 after buying an additional 244,668 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 101.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,301,000 after buying an additional 163,254 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,969,000 after buying an additional 146,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 132.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 215,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,480,000 after buying an additional 122,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single family residences.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.