Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Amazon.com, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Amazon.com in a report released on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the e-commerce giant will earn $15.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $15.19. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s FY2022 earnings at $76.48 EPS.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.16 by $2.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $4,600.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,189.42.

AMZN stock opened at $3,599.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $2,871.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,457.16.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,005 shares of company stock worth $449,130,095. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NinePointTwo Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,896,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $744,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 182,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $565,932,000 after purchasing an additional 32,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

