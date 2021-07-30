Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Lifted by Wedbush

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.99. Wedbush also issued estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.20 EPS.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ADP. Barclays increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.40.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $208.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $127.31 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The firm has a market cap of $88.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $200.01.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 16.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,036,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 53,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,991,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,901,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 170.8% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 11,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 7,481 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,028. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,327 shares of company stock valued at $1,664,058 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.