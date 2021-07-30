Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Upland Software, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Upland Software in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the software maker will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.19. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Upland Software’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 17.41% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $73.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.17 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

Shares of UPLD opened at $36.57 on Thursday. Upland Software has a fifty-two week low of $32.45 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Upland Software news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 52,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $2,192,929.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $307,017.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,742,109. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,622 shares of company stock valued at $3,342,281. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

