Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Trustmark Co. Decreased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Trustmark in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.48. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Trustmark’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $30.27 on Friday. Trustmark has a 52 week low of $20.08 and a 52 week high of $36.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Trustmark had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $178.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Trustmark’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is currently 35.94%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,805,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,722,000 after purchasing an additional 657,195 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,632,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,601,000 after purchasing an additional 217,268 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,041,000 after purchasing an additional 89,818 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 779,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,251,000 after purchasing an additional 63,630 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark during the 4th quarter worth about $21,168,000. 60.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

