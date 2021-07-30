Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Lowered by Analyst

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report released on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.04). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HLX. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Helix Energy Solutions Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

HLX opened at $4.29 on Friday. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $646.61 million, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 3.43.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 4.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,006,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after buying an additional 233,549 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,190,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after buying an additional 362,023 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,694,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after buying an additional 107,176 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 34,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $207,506.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.