Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Boosted by Truist Securiti

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International in a report released on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.80. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s FY2021 earnings at $3.68 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.79 EPS.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a positive return on equity of 16.08%.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

HSII opened at $42.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.27. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 52 week low of $19.03 and a 52 week high of $46.90. The firm has a market cap of $836.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.80 and a beta of 0.90.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Applied Fundamental Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,326,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 31.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,233,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,068,000 after acquiring an additional 295,712 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 151.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 390,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after acquiring an additional 235,266 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,318,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,543,000 after acquiring an additional 179,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 177.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after acquiring an additional 111,023 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $267,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kamau Coar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $319,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,434.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.