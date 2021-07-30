Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Decreased by Truist Securiti

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Hasbro in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the company will earn $1.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.90. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hasbro’s FY2021 earnings at $5.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 7.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HAS. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.45 price target on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.45 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.22.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $100.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.42. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $71.07 and a 12 month high of $104.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

In other news, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 31,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $3,015,670.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,362,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Frascotti sold 15,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $1,581,595.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,668,898.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,550 shares of company stock worth $7,095,907 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 241.6% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Hasbro by 262.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Hasbro by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

