Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Facebook, Inc. Raised by Wedbush (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Facebook in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now anticipates that the social networking company will post earnings of $2.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.58. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $15.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $17.73 EPS.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.02.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $358.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $342.14. Facebook has a 52-week low of $229.00 and a 52-week high of $377.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total value of $21,599,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,099,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,334,320 shares of company stock worth $785,168,015. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its position in Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 65.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

