Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Increased by Analyst

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Alphabet in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 27th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the information services provider will earn $20.96 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $18.57. William Blair also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $23.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $98.09 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $24.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $21.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $23.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $27.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $96.45 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GOOG. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,001.10.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,730.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,546.06. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,406.55 and a 1 year high of $2,800.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,620,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Alphabet by 5,763.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,998,000 after acquiring an additional 48,813 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $201,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $1,719,000. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 4,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,781.88, for a total transaction of $11,277,741.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,981 shares of company stock worth $174,426,427. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

