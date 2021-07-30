Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Polaris Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Polaris in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.41. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Polaris’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Polaris from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Polaris in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Longbow Research lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Polaris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.59.

Shares of PII opened at $130.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.53. Polaris has a 12 month low of $86.67 and a 12 month high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 63.13%. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter worth $67,572,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Polaris by 2,858.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 439,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,615,000 after purchasing an additional 424,227 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Polaris by 816.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 423,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,536,000 after buying an additional 377,256 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 1,881.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 307,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,995,000 after purchasing an additional 291,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,147,000. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

