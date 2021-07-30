Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Issued By Piper Sandler

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Owens now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.41. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. OTR Global raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

CHKP opened at $125.68 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $109.07 and a fifty-two week high of $139.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.61. The stock has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 40.79%. The company had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

