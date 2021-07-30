Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Armstrong World Industries in a report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 37.17% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis.

AWI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.56.

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $108.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.59. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 1.19. Armstrong World Industries has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $110.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

In related news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total value of $514,143.06. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,414,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,837 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.