Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for AGNC Investment Corp. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for AGNC Investment in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.64. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for AGNC Investment’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price objective on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.28.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $16.18 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.28. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $18.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 160.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS.

The company also recently declared a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,389,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,022,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342,977 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 1,281.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,385,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,011 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,918,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,378,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $743,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

