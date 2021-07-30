Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for First Bancorp Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:FBNC)

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for First Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.93. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 9.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. First Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of First Bancorp stock opened at $39.99 on Friday. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.60 and a 1 year high of $48.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 282.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the first quarter worth $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

In other First Bancorp news, CEO Richard H. Moore acquired 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $101,507.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,508,044.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.89%.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

