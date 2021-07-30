Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Rice Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RICE) Raised by Capital One Financial

Rice Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RICE) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rice Acquisition in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.09. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Rice Acquisition’s FY2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

NYSE RICE opened at $16.78 on Wednesday. Rice Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $18.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Rice Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Rice Acquisition during the first quarter worth $60,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rice Acquisition during the first quarter worth $101,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rice Acquisition during the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rice Acquisition during the first quarter worth $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

About Rice Acquisition

Rice Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

